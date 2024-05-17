The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has urged Ghanaians to reject the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming December 7 polls.

Dr. Bawumia believes he is the best option for Ghanaians to develop the country and provide accountability for their stewardship.

Speaking at a meeting with the clergy in the Northern Region, Dr. Bawumia said Ghanaians should not elect John Dramani Mahama as president in the upcoming polls because he will serve a single term of four years and will therefore fail to be accountable to the people.

“For me, because I am looking for an 8-year term, I have to work very hard in the first four years so that when I come back, you will say, oh yes, you did what you said you were going to do. We will give you another four years.

“But for my main opponent [John Dramani Mahama], when you give him four years, that is it. He doesn’t have to come back again. You won’t see him again, especially after he takes his honeymoon, you will not see him after four years.

“So you will get more accountability from me than from him.”

