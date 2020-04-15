Ghana’s Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Papa Owusu Ankomah is in “stable condition” after contracting the novel coronavirus.

This is captured in a statement issued by the Ghana High Commission in London.

“We wish to inform you that indeed the High Commissioner has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 and to assure all of you that he is in a stable condition,” the statement noted.

“Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to entreat all to be restrained in their utterances and avoid uninformed speculation about the health status of our High Commissioner,” the Commission warned.

The statement further urged the general public to remember Mr. Owusu Ankomah in prayers.

Papa Owusu Ankomah was reportedly infected with COVID-19 last week.

Initial reports suggested that the was admitted at the intensive care at an unknown hospital.

Papa Owusu Ankomah, 61 was appointed Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland in June 2017 and has served in that capacity since then.