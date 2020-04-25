More than 20,000 people have now died with coronavirus in UK hospitals, the Department of Health has announced.

The latest figures showed a total of 20,319 deaths in the UK, up by 813 on the previous day.

Last month, Stephen Powis, the medical director of NHS England, said the total number of deaths under 20,000 would be a good outcome.

It has taken 51 days for the UK to go from announcing its first death to reaching the latest milestone.

The government’s figures do not account for deaths that have happened in care homes, at home, in hospices, or elsewhere in the community. These are measured separately by the Office for National Statistics, based on death certificates, and a weekly figure is announced each Tuesday.

Last week that figure indicated that there were at least 1,662 deaths, up to 10 April, that were above the hospital-based number.