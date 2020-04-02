Bishop Titi-Ofei, the General Overseer of the Pleasant Place Church, has withdrawn his offer of a 100-bed capacity to be used as an isolation centre for COVID-19 patients at Baatsona.

This follows protests by residents who live close to the donated building in Tema West municipality. The residents insisted that the structure is not fit for the intended purpose.

Though he did not think the residents were best placed to assess the risk associated with the facility, Bishop Titi-Ofei maintained that he respected their concerns.

“I thought the best approach would have been to speak with the Tema West Public Health Directorate for advice,” he said in a statement.

He however added that “the offer was done in good faith” and that “in the spirit of good neighbourliness I have decided to offer other forms of assistance in the fight against COVID-19.”

During a protest earlier on Thursday, some of the residents said they feared for their safety because the facility did not have stringent enough health security.

“We are against it as an isolation centre not as a gesture to the government to be used for any other purposes,” one resident said to Citi News.

“There are houses just around. The sewage system is not good. Sometimes we hear faecal matter being discharged into the sewage system,” another resident complained.