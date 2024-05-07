The Eastern Regional Fire Command has issued a stern warning to groups and individuals who have made it a habit of attacking firefighters in the line of duty to desist from such despicable acts.

This latest warning comes a day after some fire personnel dispatched to a fire scene at Nsawam Adoagyiri came under attack as some youth groups from the area pelted the team with stones, destroying the windshield of the fire engine in the process.

The unwarranted attack according to Citi News sources was premised on the fact that the personnel who were called in came from the regional command to provide cover for their colleagues at Nsawam following the grounding of the Nsawam fire engine which had been decommissioned.

The angry youth who had no idea about the situation took matters into their own hands pelting the team with stones and other offensive objects resulting in some officers who were on board the fire engine sustaining injuries.

Over the past few months, several fire personnel have been attacked in the region following their late arrival at scenes mostly due to circumstances beyond their control.

Fire engines and equipment have also been damaged in a situation the command has condemned.

The Eastern Regional Fire Service Commander ACFO Jennifer Naa Yarley Quaye in an interview with Citi News called on the Ghana Police Service to investigate and ensure that all culprits are prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

