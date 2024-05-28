The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of engaging in a deceitful campaign to obstruct accountability in the high-profile ambulance case involving Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

This accusation follows the release of a 16-minute tape by the NDC, which they claim supports the allegations made by the third accused, Richard Jakpa.

The tape purportedly features a conversation between Attorney General Godfred Dame and Jakpa, in which Dame allegedly coaches Jakpa on statements to make in court to implicate Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

According to the NDC, the conversation suggests a deliberate attempt to target Dr. Forson.

Reacting to this claim, the Director of Legal Affairs, Frank Davis, condemned the NDC’s actions in a press conference, stating: “We have called you here because the NDC, since last week, has set in motion a malicious scheme fueled by lies, falsehoods, misrepresentations, blackmail and needless pollution of the mass media with the sole intention of obstructing the course of justice and scandalising the criminal procedures in the high court, all in the bit to shield Ato Forson, MP and Minority Leader in Parliament and former Deputy Minister of Finance and his associates from taking responsibility for authoring some payments with resulted in whooping sum of €3.27 million by the stated, monies that belong to us all as Ghanaians,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the NDC in an earlier press conference called for the dismissal or immediate resignation of the Attorney General, Godfred Dame on grounds of misconduct and the alleged manipulation of the justice system.

The NDC also called for the prosecution of Godfred Dame for alleged violations of Ghanaian law, warning that failure to do so by President Akufo-Addo would result in future legal action by an NDC-led government.

Additionally, the party seeks disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Dame by the general legal council and a publicly televised parliamentary inquiry into these allegations and other reports of judicial manipulations by Godfred Dame.

