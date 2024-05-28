The Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, has filed a defamation suit against private legal practitioner Kwame Adofo.

Labour unions at KATH in the Ashanti Region have opposed a petition calling for the dismissal of their CEO, Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah.

Kwame Adofo accused Prof. Addai-Mensah of financial impropriety and procurement violations.

In a petition to President Akufo-Addo, Adofo, who served as KATH’s legal counsel until December 31, 2023, claimed to have substantial evidence of the CEO’s financial mismanagement and incompetence.

In a joint statement, the unions dismissed the allegations, describing the petition as groundless and fraught with inaccuracies.

In the suit, Prof. Addai-Mensah is seeking three million Ghana cedis in damages.

He is also requesting that the court direct Mr. Adofo to retract his statements in newspaper and online publications and issue an apology for the defamation.

“An order of the Court directed at the Defendant to publish on three consecutive occasions, on the same platform that they published the defamatory words i.e. Facebook Timeline and in the Daily Graphic, an unqualified retraction and an apology, with the same prominence as given to the issuance of the defamatory words.

“An order of the court compelling the Defendant to immediately cause to be deleted all the defamatory statements he made about the person and character of the Plaintiff either directly or indirectly on his Facebook timeline. General Damages of the sum of Three Million Ghana Cedis for defamation.”

