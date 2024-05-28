Publicis West Africa is promoting women’s leadership in the corporate sphere, and the recent Leading Women Forum 2024 has sent a powerful message to women to step up and pursue leadership positions.

The Forum, with the theme ‘Inspiring Women Leaders in the Workplace,’ discussed specific challenges such as gender bias, work-life balance, and lack of representation in boardrooms.

The panel discussion highlighted the benefits of seeking the right mentorship, diversity initiatives, creating a work environment for women to thrive, and the growing recognition of women’s contributions in the corporate world.

The Forum served as a platform to celebrate, inspire, and uplift working women across all levels of the corporate hierarchy. Ms. Koo Govender, CEO of Publicis Groupe, Africa, shared her remarkable journey, emphasizing the importance of building confidence, having a robust support system, seeking the right mentorships, and adequate preparation in pursuit of leadership roles.

Her career trajectory, which includes starting as a production assistant and becoming the first female CEO in two companies and now Publicis Groupe Africa, is a testament to women’s leadership potential.

The event panel discussion featured distinguished leading ladies from diverse sectors, including tech, media, finance, and human rights.

Vivian Kai Lokko, Head of News at Citi FM/TV, addressed women’s challenges in the corporate world, particularly after giving birth.

She stressed the need for deliberate policies and programmes to support working mothers and advocated for men to participate in women’s empowerment initiatives.

This diverse panel ensured a comprehensive discussion on the challenges and opportunities for women in various industries.

Antoinette Kwofie, Chief Finance Officer at MTN Ghana, highlighted the importance of identifying and empowering capable women and emphasised husbands’ role in supporting successful women’s careers.

Regina Honu, Founder of Soronko Academy, a renowned social entrepreneur, and advocate for women in technology, emphasised the significance of strategy and confidence in achieving success. Meanwhile, Stephany Boateng, an International Development Expert at Amnesty International, discussed the organization’s commitment to prioritize equality and non-discrimination, focusing on addressing issues such as gender-based violence and the deficit in women leadership within her industry. Her work has been instrumental in advocating for human rights.

The Leading Woman Forum was Publicis West Africa’s maiden event, facilitated by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry France, Ghana, with support from the Executive Women Network and Alliance for Women in Media Africa. This collective effort catalyzed change, inspiring women to break barriers and take on leadership roles in the corporate world.

