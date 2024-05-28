The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to refrain from actions that could undermine the integrity of Ghana’s judicial system.

According to the NPP, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson should be allowed to go through the legal process in the ongoing ambulance purchase case.

This follows the release of an alleged 16-minute tape containing a conversation between the Attorney General and the third accused in the case, Richard Jakpa.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, May 28, the Director of Legal Affairs for the NPP, Frank Davies, urged the NDC to trust the legal system.

“If it is the firm belief of the NDC and Ato Forson that no loss had occasioned the state from his conduct, then they should remain faithful to our judicial system and cease these malicious orchestrations targeted at bastardising our judicial system to prevent him from standing trial to a conclusion, they should just keep quiet and allow proceedings in court to continue,” he stated.

