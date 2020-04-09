Some Ghanaians living in the Chinese capital, Beijing were this morning allegedly evicted from their apartments over fears they were carrying the Coronavirus disease.

The latest eviction of some Ghanaians in Beijing comes a day after hundreds of African residents and businessmen in China’s southern city of Guangzhou were evicted from hotels and apartments.

This is because local health officials started the large scale, mandatory testing of Africans.

A victim, Joel Asante Baafi, who was evicted from his home said they were not even given time to prepare themselves.

“I’m here with my wife and daughter and this happened to us. We’ve been hearing about it from other Provinces and this is the first time it’s happening in Beijing because it wasn’t happening here. They asked us to move out and everyone got to know what was happening. We never thought it will happen here because here is the Capital of China. We were living on the same floor and they packed everything and sent us down without even allowing us to prepare ourselves.”

China’s cases of Coronavirus

China has 81,865 cases with 77,370 recoveries and 3,335 deaths.

In recent times, China has required people arriving from abroad to be quarantined for 14 days.