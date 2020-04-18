Ghana’s Coronavirus case count has increased to 834.

This comes after 193 new cases were recorded from various parts of the country. This is the highest jump in the recording of new cases by the Ghana Health Service.

In its routine updates, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said the new development was mainly due to the enhanced contact-tracing and testing process which is ongoing.

The exercise has resulted in some 57,000 samples taken and undergoing testing. From that number, there was a backlog about 12,000 samples.

The various testing centres reported 193 new positive cases from the first batch of the backlog.

“The Ghana Health Service is supervising the completion of a backlog of laboratory samples which have been picked for testing as part of the COVID-19 testing exercise. This is after some 57,000 samples have already been successfully tested as at April 15th 2020. In the first batch of this backlog, an additional 198 [including 5 announced earlier] have been found to be positive. This will bring Ghana’s total case count to 834 at the moment. The general public is however advised that this does not represent new infections that are occurring. It represents results from tests of a backlog of samples,” the Ghana Health Service indicated.

The update from GHS includes 16 more people who have recovered, putting Ghana’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries at 99.

One more person has succumbed to the disease, increasing the death toll to 9.

