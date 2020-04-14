The Feed-a-Kayayo Project, which was initiated by the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund (the GCPSFund), has come to an end effective April 3.

According to a statement from the GCPSFund, this is because of the rollout of the feeding programme by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection

The GCPSFund indicated that it will be embarking on other initiatives including “Feed-the-Frontline” which involves providing meals for frontline health professionals.

Another initiative will be the “Protect and Resource the Frontline” which will involve delivering much-needed personal protective equipment to hospitals treating and caring for COVID-19 patients.

And also “the construction of a 100-bed isolation and treatment facility at the Ga East Hospital which serves as the National COVID-19 Treatment Centre.”

The Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund was established by 10 private businessmen and women to raise GHS 100m to complement government’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The Feed-a-Kayayo Project started on April 1, 2020, and was expected to end on April 12, 2020.

The project was aimed at feeding up to 8,000 head-porters a day with 6,000 porters in the Greater Accra region and 2,000 in the Ashanti region.

Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi are currently under lockdown as part of measures put in place by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that has infected 566 people with eight deaths and four deaths.