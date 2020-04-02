Ride-hailing service, Yango, has announced that it will give discounts on rides to and from some selected hospitals in Accra.

This move is part of the company’s efforts to support frontline health service workers and create safe transport accessibility as they go to and from their workplaces.

“Yango sees that the health workers on the frontline are making a difference, and continue to put their lives on the line, and believes that by offering to make trips more affordable to the selected places of work, they will get to enjoy comfort at an affordable price as they lead in the fight against the pandemic. Thus, starting today, Yango is giving everybody 30% off all trips to and from selected hospitals that apply automatically,” Kadotien Soro, General Manager for Yango West Africa has said.

The selected hospitals in Accra are the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, the Police Hospital, Nyaho Medical Centre (Airport), La General Hospital, 37 Military Hospital, Danpong Medical Centre, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Weija Gbawe Municipal Hospital, Trust Hospital (Oxford Street, Osu), Trust Specialist Hospital (Kuku Hill, Osu), Rabito Clinic, Lapaz Community Hospital and Tema General Hospital.

Yango has also instructed its drivers on the protective measures to stay safe and told them to always pick two passengers.

Ghana records 195 COVID-19 cases

On April 1, 2020, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu announced that Ghana’s COVID-19 cases had risen to 195.

The Greater Accra Region had the highest number of cases with 174.

The Northern Region has 10, the Ashanti Region has nine, the Upper West Region has one and the Eastern Region also has one known case of the virus.