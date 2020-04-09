The Member of Parliament for Zabzugu in the Northern Region, Alhassan Umar Abaako, has donated some Personal Protection Equipment worth about GHS 36,000 to the Zabzugu Health Directorate.

The items included 10 thermometer guns, Veronica buckets, sanitisers, liquid soaps and other materials.

The Zabzugu legislator in his address stated that the donation will help to boost the morale of the health workers in the area in the fight against COVID-19’s spread.

“I heard you needed the infrared thermometer guns so badly, I have been able to get you 10 of it, a few Veronica buckets, sanitizers and liquid soaps for you to distribute to all your 15 facilities in the district.”

Receiving the equipment, the District Health Director for Zabzugu, Buma-Wura Ewuntomah Mahama noted that with the district being close to Togo, there is an influx of people into the area using unapproved routes hence the PPE kits will quicken the screening process.

Also, he appealed to the public to make donations to the community as residents are unable to adhere to the handwashing directive due to lack of buckets and detergents.