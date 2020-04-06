After leading the national market disinfection exercise in 13 out of 16 regions, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has been kicked out of the exercise in the Western Region.

The disinfection exercise in the Region took off today, Monday, April 6, 2020, in 115 markets and lorry parks across the Western Region with 300 sprayers from Aslord Limite and AMI Services.

Prior to today’s exercise, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah held a press conference in Sekondi with Zoomlion where he said the exercise would be led by Zoomlion but told Citi News at the Takoradi Market Circle on Monday morning that it does not matter who is executing the exercise in a response to a question asked him with regards to the absence of sprayers of Zoomlion.

“For Takoradi, we are looking at 80 sprayers but we are looking at 1,680 for the whole region. Aslord is the main contractor for the Western Region and they will be doing the disinfection. They are supporting as a local company. I believe that what matters is the work being done and not the contractor,” the Regional Minister said.

There are reports that the sprayers deployed for the exercise in the region were struggling with the use of some of the equipment.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Aslord Limited, Paapa Asmah, told Citi News that his company has been in existence since 2001. He also justified the competence of his men executing the exercise in the Western Region.

“ It is our plan that we do a good job for mother Ghana. I’m proud to be given this contract because we want to promote Ghanaian business and my prayer is we do a better job at the end of the day with everyone’s support. Enter Western Region we have about 300 field workers. The company was registered in 2001 and we have been working for more than eighteen years so quality is guaranteed,” he said.