The Deeper Christian Life Ministry Ghana has donated an amount of GHS20,000 to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund at the Jubilee House.

This is aimed at supporting the government’s effort in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The National Accountant and Pastor in charge of Sowutuom division, Joseph Hector Edusei and Acting National Administrator/ Children’s Coordinator, Pastor Douglas Ocran presented a cheque on behalf of the church to the Chairperson of the Fund, Sophia Akuffo.

Pastor Douglas Ocran assured of the church’s commitment to helping the government in eradicating the disease in the country.

The COVID-19 Trust Fund

The Government of Ghana set up a COVID-19 Trust Fund to assist the government’s efforts in the fight against the disease.

The Trust, which is chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, is receiving public contributions to help improve the lives of the vulnerable in society.

Parliament subsequently passed the COVID-19 National Trust Fund Bill, 2020 to give legal backing to the establishment of the COVID-19 Trust Fund.