A popular Akan proverb which states that “he who climbs a good tree always gets a push” succinctly captures the commendation a Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum gave Ghana’s fastest-growing television station, Citi TV, for consistently educating students through its virtual education programme, Class Act.

According to Dr. Adutwum, Class Act is a “fantastic” programme and thus offered to teach on the show.

Class Act, is a virtual classroom for High School students and airs exclusively on weekdays on Citi TV at 5:30 pm.

Class Act which teaches students English, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science and ICT, with up to scratch examples, has even become very helpful during the Coronavirus-induced shutdown of educational institutions.

“Class Act is my favourite one [virtual education on TV] and that is why I want to come on and teach. I want to come and teach Mathematics—exponential equations and things like that. I want to come and teach a class on your network because you are doing a fantastic job. It is something that you started to complement government’s efforts,” Dr. Adutwum who is also an educationist said.

The Deputy Minister in charge of Basic & Secondary Education, made the remark on Citi TV’s The Point of View last night when challenges within the educational sector brought on by COVID-19 were being discussed.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana, schools have been shut down for about seven weeks now as part of measures to curb the spread of the disease.

Other measures such as social distancing, washing of hands with soap under running water and not touching the face have been highly recommended as a means of reducing further spread of the virus.

At the time President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the shutting down of the schools on March 15, 2020, Ghana had recorded six cases of COVID-19 but the case count has skyrocketed to 1,671 as of April 28 with 16 deaths and 188 recoveries.

As there is no end in sight in the fight against COVID-19 and subsequent opening of schools, managers of educational institutions have resorted to using digital platforms for teaching and learning in a bid to cover up for the lost periods.

About Class Act

Class Act, which airs on Citi TV at 5:30 pm from Mondays to Thursdays, is a virtual classroom for high school students which provides supplementary material for their studies.

The omnibus version airs every day at 4:00 pm.

It serves as a virtual educational space, for viewers, who are either unable to further their education, or who require some sort of refresher tutoring.

Class Act also engages viewers, who have a genuine interest in education and knowledge acquisition.

It is based on the Ghana Education Service (GES) syllabus and is currently limited to some Core Subjects in the SHS syllabus.

These included Integrated Science and Core Mathematics.

Tutors begin each session with an aim to expand upon the general knowledge points of each of the Core Subjects in order to enrich the viewer’s learning experience.

The ultimate aim is to bring the SHS classroom, right into the homes of viewers, as well as onto their mobile devices.

