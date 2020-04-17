The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh is urging Ghanaians to refrain from fighting officers who have been deployed to enforce the partial lockdown directive within the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi metropolitan areas.

He says the officers are only carrying out their duty to ensure that all Ghanaians are safe and the country is able to win the fight against COVID-19.

In an address on Facebook, he said it is important for all Ghanaians to stay home in adherence to the directive of President Nana Akufo-Addo except for essential service workers who will have to show proof of their exemption at the various mounted barriers and snap checks.

“We expect everybody to cooperate with the security officers enforcing those [partial lockdown] directives. Please do not fight them [security officers]. If you get to a checkpoint and they ask you to go back, please go back. If you are not an essential worker or you don’t fall in the category that has been designated as being entitled to come out, please do not come out. Let us all together help to fight COVID-19,” he said.

The military, police, and immigration officers are collaborating to enforce a lockdown of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area, the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and Tema to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

Although the operation recorded a smooth take-off in its first week, subsequent weeks have seen several incidents including drivers and cyclists who speed off without heeding to instructions to return home since they have no tangible reason for going out.

Last week, a 22-year-old man was arrested for spraying an unknown substance into the face of a police officer on COVID-19 lockdown enforcement duty at Abossey Okai Zongo junction when she confronted him about why he was out.

The suspect, Osman Amadu was aboard a taxi cab around the area and was stopped by the officer for interrogation about his movement but he got furious, jumped out of the car and sprayed the liquid substance in the face of the officer.

Barring an extension by the president, Nana Akufo-Addo, the lockdown of Accra including Tema and Kasoa and Kumasi is due to end at 1 am on Monday, April 20, 2020.