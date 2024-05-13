The Electoral Commission (EC), has stated that the violence that has characterised the limited voter registration justifies its call for using the Ghana Card as a sole document for registration.

According to the commission, it has observed violence at some centres linked to the challenge of the age and citizenship of some registrants.

However, the commission believes such incidents would have been avoided if the Ghana Card was used as the sole document for the registration.

At a press conference to update the press on the limited voter registration on May 13, 2024, the Deputy Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Bossman Asare, however, urged party agents to use the challenge process rather than attempt to physically stop registrants.

“We have also noticed that some of the disturbances occurring at some of our registration centres are due to the fact that some people are doubting the ages of some of the applicants. This is the reason why the commission has been advocating for the usage of the Ghana Card, which has the date of birth and the nationality of the bearers of the card and the abolishment of the guarantor system.

“We are hopeful that in the next registration exercise, applicants will use the Ghana card as the means of identification,” he stated.

