Eight persons have been remanded into police custody for flouting the legislation on the partial lockdown.

The suspects were arrested and arraigned at Circuit Court 11 by the Accra Regional Police Command on Tuesday 7th April 2020.

They were remanded after they pleaded not guilty to charges of two counts, conspiracy to commit a crime to wit failing to comply with restrictions imposed and failing to comply with restrictions imposed contrary to section 6 of the Imposition and Restrictions Act 2020 (ACT 1012).

According to the Accra Police Command, its personnel are determined to help in the fight against the further spread of COVID-19, hence their resolve to ensure strict compliance of the current lockdown.

The Greater Accra Metropolitan Area, including Tema and the Awutu Senya East District as well as the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area have been locked down as part of efforts to stop the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana.

The lockdown is to restrict movements of people within the affected areas as science proves that unguarded movements amidst such an outbreak has the potential of exponentially increasing the number of patients.

As at 23:30GMT, on April 6, 2020, Ghana had recorded 287 cases of COVID-19.

256 of the cases were confirmed in the Greater Accra region while 12 were confirmed in the Ashanti Region.

10 cases have been confirmed in the Northern Region while the Upper West Region, Upper East region and Eastern Region have recorded one case each.