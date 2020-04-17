The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Board, Michael Okyere Kofi Baafi, has donated half of his salary for the next three months to support activities at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Okyere Kofi Baafi, who is seeking to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament for New Juaben South Assibey Yeboah, also donated an undisclosed amount of money to management of the hospital after distributing personal protective equipment to the hospital to help fight COVID-19.

In an interview with Citi News after the presentation, Mr. Okyere Baafi promised to use every single resource to assist the Eastern Regional Hospital to improve healthcare.

“Koforidua is where I come from so we need to also help folks here so I have divided my salary into two and I will be using one part of my salary to support the Koforidua central hospital and their activities in order to ensure the needed development at this hospital.”

“I also made available some amount of money to pay hospital bills for patients who have been discharged but are still in detention here because of nonpayment of hospital bills,” he added.

PPE donation

Hundreds of residents in the Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua also received free personal protective equipment from Mr. Okyere Baafi.

He visited the Koforidua Division of the Ghana Police Service, the timber market, Koforidua Central market and distributed thousands of personal protective equipment.

Addressing the media after the distribution, Michael Okyere Baafi said the gesture forms part of efforts to create awareness on the coronavirus.

“I believe we are all witnesses to how this coronavirus has caused a lot of discomfort and irregularities in our normal activities to the extent of disturbing activities world-wide. As such everyone is trying to put his or her hand on deck to ensure we fight against this virus.”

He donated Infrared thermometers, gloves, face masks, veronica buckets, bowls, liquid soaps and tissues and other sanitary items.

“I must indicate that I’m doing this with the support of all to sensitize the residents and create awareness about the virus and let everyone know that it is very important to observe all the protocols.”

Dr. Newton indicated that the items will go a long way to boost the morale of health professionals at the hospital.

“We can’t thank him enough because we even had a meeting this morning deliberating on how we will get personal protective equipment especially the temperature gun because the ones we have at the moment need replacement because of the pressure and rate at which they are being used. So we have been seriously thinking about how to get some for the hospital and we have been surprised by the kind gesture of Mr Okyere Baafi”.