The government through the Interior Ministry has officially declared Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13 as statutory public holidays.

This is to mark Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively.

Many Christians around the world observe Good Friday on the Friday before Easter Sunday.

It commemorates Jesus Christ’s Passion, crucifixion, and death, which is told in the Christian Bible.

Easter Monday is also observed as a public holiday in many countries around the world and is part of the Easter period.

“The General Public is hereby reminded that Friday, 10th April, 2020 and Monday, 13th April, 2020 which mark Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively, are Statutory Public Holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement signed by Ambrose Dery said.

The holidays in Ghana are usually characterized by the closure of many public and private organizations.

The period also comes with less vehicular traffic, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has already disrupted business activities and the partial lockdown of Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi has significantly reduced the number of cars that ply major roads within the affected areas.