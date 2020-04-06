In the wake of the novel Coronavirus, a youth group calling itself Youth Parliament in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern Region has donated some Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) worth about GHS 20,000 to support some selected groups and communities.

The group said it was helping to ensure that authorities in the leadership positions discharged their mandate for the benefit of the ordinary persons in the Municipality.

The group, through the support of Bill and Melinda Gates, has also procured Veronica buckets, sanitisers, nose masks and liquid soaps to be distributed to some vulnerable groups.

Women groups, market women, people living with disabilities and the paediatric unit of the Bimbilla Hospital were some of the beneficiaries.

Communities which also benefited included Jilo, Pusuga CHPSC, Dangbe and Kpabi all in the Nanumba North Municipality.

At a short ceremony to distribute the items, the Speaker of the Youth Parliament, Yakubu Abdul Rauf, told Citi News the gesture is their widow’s mite to help in the prevention and spread of the virus.

“We have been able to mobilize this with the support from Bill and Melinda Gates and it is our widow’s mite that we want to contribute to help in the fight against this dangerous virus. It cost us almost GHS20,000.”

At the paediatric unit at the Bimbilla Government Hospital where the group presented some of the materials, the administrator of the hospital, Mohammed Hashim lauded the group for the initiative and assured them of the hospital’s readiness for the fight.

“Youth initiative is highly recommended and I think this will complement the government’s efforts and I want to assure you of our readiness to deal with any suspected case.”

Some youth groups and market women who benefited from the donation expressed happiness to the Youth Parliament for the initiative.

“I am happy that this is coming from our young guys and this tells us that the virus is indeed serious and I want to urge them to assist in the education as many of our people are still innocent about the virus. ”

“We thank youth Parliament for this bold decision, it is laudable and it’s going to assist greatly because many of our people are unable to get this PPE and this donation is welcomed.”