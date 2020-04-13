Management and staff of the Koforidua Technical University have distributed over 1,000 hand sanitizers made by the university to inmates and officers at the Koforidua Prisons and five transport unions operating in the New Juaben North and South Municipalities of the Eastern Region.

The initiative according to the management of the university forms part of the university’s corporate social responsibilities to help the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Citi News after the distribution, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor David Kofi Assumang indicated that it was time for all to support the government to curb the spread of the virus.

“The management and staff of the university are only supporting the fight against COVID-19 in the municipality and the country as a whole. We are aware that there are a lot of vulnerable people in the municipality and there are others that people do not also take into consideration in times like this. So we have decided to come to their aid to show them love, encourage and support them not to give up on the general efforts of all against the coronavirus”.

“We know the inmates and officers at the prisons do lack certain or basic amenities. The various taxi driver unions and associations are also sometimes exempted when it comes provisions and distribution of personal protective equipment so we have gone round to distribute these hand sanitizers to them”.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Madame Victoria Kuusangyele who indicated that the donation forms part of the university’s corporate social responsibilities further encouraged the drivers to maintain the social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We have donated more than a thousand bottles of hand sanitizers to four taxi unions and one transport operator in the municipality to help them protect themselves and their passengers. This forms part of our corporate social responsibility.”

KTU to begin production of sanitisers

Professor David Kofi Assumang also revealed that the university will soon begin mass production and commercial sale of hand sanitizers as management awaits final approval from the Food and Drugs Authority FDA.

“When the outbreak came to Ghana, hand sanitizers were very difficult to find in town. We were looking for some to even buy for faculty members and the entire school but we couldn’t get so we decided to produce some ourselves which we have been using in the school to help prevent the spread of the virus”.

“We are working now with the Food and Drugs Authority to get certification and once we are through with that then we go into the commercial production to support the fight against COVID-19,” he said.