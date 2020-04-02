Four persons have been arrested for allegedly looting shops at the Dr. Mensah Market in Kumasi which has been closed down amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A team of military, police and a task force from the KMA effected the arrest.

The Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Osei Assibey Antwi on Tuesday closed the Dr. Mensah Market following what we he described as the traders’ failure to adhere to precautionary measures on the coronavirus pandemic while engaging in their activities.

Fifteen of the traders who defied the order and returned to the area to trade on Wednesday were arrested and asked to sign a bond of good behaviour.

Although vendors of foodstuff are exempt from the partial lockdown, some traders are failing to adhere to the social distancing protocols.

Speaking to the media, the leader of the team who is also the Metro Security Liaison, WO1 William Osei Atakora said “they took advantage of the absence of the traders to loot. They were not fortunate. Luck was not on their side. They were apprehended.”

He also noted that one other person was caught stealing within the metropolis, bringing the number of arrests to five.

The arrested persons have been sent to the Ashanti regional police command for further interrogation.

On Monday, Ghana began a partial lockdown of Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa as part of measures to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The affected areas observing the lockdown fall within some of the most densely populated in Ghana.

During the two-week partial lockdown, citizens in affected areas are advised to only leave their homes in search of essential items or activities.