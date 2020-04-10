President Nana Akufo-Addo has in an Easter goodwill message extended warm wishes to Ghanaians as they celebrate what he said is a ‘restrained’ Easter following the outbreak of the Coronavirus disease in Ghana.

In his message, he asked the citizenry to use the period to ponder over the sacrifice needed for the continued existence of mankind.

“Today is the start of Easter, which, for us Christians, commemorates the unique sacrifice that our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, made for our salvation on the cross of Calvary. The season is a good opportunity for all of us to reflect on that ultimate sacrifice, and for each one of us also to make a sacrifice for the sake of humanity’s survival.”

“So, on behalf of my beautiful Rebecca, my children, grandchildren and entire family, and members of Government, I wish you all a joyous and happy Easter, even if a restrained one.”

He also extended a special Easter goodwill message to the “amazing health workers and to the members of our security agencies for their patriotic efforts”, as the country combats the spread of COVID-19.

Don’t host big family gatherings this Easter

The President also urged Ghanaians to avoid large family gatherings or any other grouping that goes against the social distancing rules in the celebration of this year’s Easter.

This message comes as a reminder to Ghanaians as Accra and Kumasi, the epicentres of the coronavirus in Ghana are still under lockdown following an extension of the restriction on movement directive by one week.

He encouraged the general public to “make that sacrifice” to observe the Easter in their homes.

“We are used to attending Easter conventions, making-merry, visiting friends and family, and having a good time. Yes, like a lot of you, I was also looking forward to visiting Kwahu during this time of the year, which I have been doing for several years. However, I am urging all of us to do the exact opposite of what we have been used to for many years.”

“Stay at home. I ask you to keep your distance from your parents, grandparents and extended family, and celebrate this holiday apart. Do not host a big family gathering, and sternly refuse to attend one if you are invited. Your relatives will understand you are doing this out of love for them. Please, make that sacrifice,” he pleaded.

Easter holidays

Meanwhile, the government through the Interior Ministry has officially declared Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13 as statutory public holidays.

This is to mark Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively.

Many Christians around the world observe Good Friday on the Friday before Easter Sunday.

It commemorates Jesus Christ’s Passion, crucifixion, and death, which is told in the Christian Bible.

Easter Monday is also observed as a public holiday in many countries around the world and is part of the Easter period.