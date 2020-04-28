Newly trained teachers recruited by the Ghana Education Service (GES) are calling on the government to as a matter of urgency, settle all arrears owed them.

According to them, they have been paid a month out of their five-month salary arrears since they were employed in December 2019.

The leader of the teachers, Ekow Djan said they want relevant stakeholders to ensure that the Controller and Accountant General’s Department settle the arrears.

“We were employed in December 2019 and on our appointment letters, it was stated that we were to start work on 1st December, 2019. So by extension, if the government should pay us, they should pay us from December onwards. But what we realised was that the government paid only April salary and we don’t know what the reason is. Already, we’ve tried to speak with them and they are not giving us any tangible reason but the concern is that government was supposed to pay us for five months arrears but they rather paid only one month. So we are just calling on the government to as a matter of urgency ensure that they settle the remaining four months for us,” he appealed.

Trained teachers threaten to sue NSS

Before their employment in December, these teachers who were then serving as national service personnel threatened to drag the National Service Secretariat (NSS) to court over what they termed as illegal deductions from their June allowances.

This was after a charge of GHS35.00 was deducted when they submitted their June allowance form to their various district offices to cater for the cost of the Lacoste and dues at GHS20.00 and GHS15.00 respectively.

According to the teachers, they weren’t informed prior to the deductions and were up in arms over what they said was a deliberate attempt to force a nylon Lacoste and association dues on them.

Ekow Djan who spoke to Citi News said their members did not sign up for the national service week celebration which the amount is being deducted for.