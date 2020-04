One more death has been recorded from the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

The Ghana Health Service has not provided any details on the latest fatality.

Ghana’s case count has also risen to 1,279 from the 1,154 announced last Tuesday with 134 recoveries.

The Oti and Western North Regions have become the latest regions to confirm cases of the virus.

The Western North Region has recorded one case and the Oti Region has recorded 13 cases.