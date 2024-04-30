Voting has commenced across all 204 polling centres in the Ejisu to elect a replacement for the former MP and Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, who passed away on March 7, 2024.

Six persons including three independent candidates, are contesting the much talked about by-election.

106,812 voters are expected to cast their votes in the by-election.

Notably, former three-time NPP Member of Parliament for the constituency, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, is running as an Independent Candidate.

Despite allegations and accusations of betrayal, Aduomi is optimistic of winning the by-election.

A major highlight of the morning is an elderly resident, Lydia Yaa Achaa, defying her age and making her way to the polling centre with the assistance of her daughter to cast her vote in the by-election.

Though unable to recall her exact age, she emphasized the significance of her vote, expressing gratitude towards independent candidate Aduomi for his support.

