The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has received the petition filed by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, against the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) over the sale of some hotels to the Minister for Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

Mr Ablakwa, on Thursday, May 16, petitioned CHRAJ to investigate and stop the sale of the hotels to the Abetifi MP.

The hotels include Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, Busua Beach Resort, and the Trust Lodge Hotel.

In a statement on Monday, May 20, 2024, CHRAJ acknowledged receipt of the petition and assured that it would revert to Mr. Ablakwa at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), which is responsible for the sale, has defended the move, stating that it was made to raise capital to invest in their hotels and assist in their management.

According to SSNIT, the process began in 2018 through International Competitive Tendering (ICT) processes, as prescribed by the Public Procurement Act.

Find below the statement by CHRAJ