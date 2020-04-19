The Head of Transportation at the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent Dr. Baba Iddrisu has bemoaned the poor collaboration between the Service and allied agencies in providing water relief to underserved communities during the partial lockdown.

The Police Service has been distributing water to communities in need as part of utility reliefs announced by the government.

After a water supply exercise at Timber Market in Accra on Saturday, Dr. Baba Iddrisu said the lack of synthesis between the Ghana Fire Service and the Ghana Water Company Limited was making the relief efforts difficult.

“We are not getting much cooperation from Ghana Water [Company] and also the Fire Service. Anytime we identify a hydrant, we contact the Ghana Water [Company] and Fire Service and they are reluctant to help us.”

“So we have to travel all the way to the National Training School to fetch the water and it is a long-distance and that is [hampering]our efforts,” he continued.

“If the Ghana Water [Company] and the Ghana Fire Serice can help us with available hydrants, we can serve more communities more than what we are doing right now,” Dr. Baba Iddrisu added.

The Police have so far supplied water to communities such as Oyibi, Adamrobe and some communities in the Ga West Municipality.

The police have also called local assemblies that need water can call the police to make a request so that the water is supplied to them.

Despite the promised relief, residents of some parts of Accra still lack water.

The President also directed that there must be no interruption in the supply of water.

Citi News’ checks in communities like Latebiokoshie and Adabraka, for example, showed that many communities still lacked water.

In most instances, those who had water flowing through their taps only enjoyed it for a few hours.