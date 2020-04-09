A police officer, Lance corporal Francisca Tenge, is believed to have been accidentally shot by a military officer at Tema New Town.

She was shot in the leg by a military officer while on duty at the Tema New Town checkpoint on Thursday morning.

According to information gathered by Citi News, both officers were on duty at the barrier when the said incident occurred.

A source at the scene told Citi News that the military officer, who had come for night duty and was preparing to leave his duty post was working on his rifle when the trigger of the gun accidentally went off.

A close source at the Tema Regional Police Command confirmed the incident to Citi News.

“The lady is fine and she is currently on admission at the Tema General Hospital and responding to treatment. What we don’t know is why the military man did that. We are yet to get information on that because we understand that there was no confrontation.”

The Medical Superintendent at the Tema General Hospital, Dr Richard Anthony confirmed the incident and said the injury is a minor one and that the officer did not experience any serious bleeding hence she has been treated and discharged.

The police officer, Lance corporal Francisca Tenge is with the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Tema Regional Police Command.

Information available to Citi News suggests that, a team of police investigators from Accra were at the crime scene to commence investigations into the incident.

Citi News also understands that the military officer has since been detained at guard room at the Eastern Naval Command in Tema.

In another development, a military officer at a barrier at the Ashaiman market on Friday morning heckled a Citi News team attempting to file a report at the Ashaiman market.

The military officer denied the team entry into the Ashaiman market but the situation was subsequently brought under control following intervention by his superiors.