The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists has emphasized the need for various health facilities to provide enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for laboratory scientists amid an outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana.

The Association has also cautioned laboratory scientists across the country to take the necessary steps to avoid being infected with the disease.

“GAMLS re-iterates that the employer and managers of our health facilities MUST ensure adequate provision of the required PPEs in line with the Labour Act, 2003 Act 651, Article 118:1 and 3 to enable Medical Laboratory Professionals to offer their services routinely to patients and for the management of COVID-19 cases in our various places of work.

“It is important that laboratory scientists who collect, package, transport and analyze samples in various units of the laboratories across the country take every sample they encounter as a suspected positive sample for COVID-19 irrespective of the tests being requested. They are also advised to take the necessary precaution to prevent possible infection.ection. There is the need to, therefore, identify the precautionary needs and strictly adhere to them.”

Their call comes a day after Government indicated that it will, from Tuesday, begin the local production of PPE.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said this has become necessary because of the shortage of the already procured PPE which are essential for the protection of frontline health workers risking their lives every day to battle the virus.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, President Akufo-Addo said the government has placed a high priority on the procurement of PPE.

He added that the Ministry of Health was spearheading the distribution of the PPEs from the national level to the regional and district levels.

“This, notwithstanding, Government is aware that more needs to be done, especially in the face of the global shortage of PPEs. It is for this reason that Government is actively engaged with local manufacturing companies to assist them in the domestic production of PPEs, and I am encouraged by the response from the Ghanaian private sector. Domestic production of face masks, head covers, surgical scrubs and gowns will commence from Tuesday. For example, three million, six hundred thousand face masks will be produced domestically, with an output of one hundred and fifty thousand (150,000) per day.”

Nana Akufo-Addo announced that thus far, 350,000 masks, 558,650 examination gloves, 1,000 reusable goggles, 20,000 cover-alls, 7,000 N-95 respirators, 500 waterproof gumboots, 2,000 reusable face shields, 2,000 gallons of hand sanitizers, 10,000 100ml pieces of hand sanitizers, and five 500 shoe covers will soon be dispatched to the various health facilities.