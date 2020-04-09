The Member of Parliament for Shama, Ato Panford, in response to calls for assistance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Shama District, has presented GHS 22,000 worth of disinfectants and about 100 Veronica Buckets to the District Health Directorate and some markets in Shama and Inchaban in the district.

The MP, who also gave GHS 5,000 cash for distribution of the items, told Citi News the situation calls for all to support the fight against the pandemic.

“We all know that no one is spared with this COVID-19 pandemic in the whole world, and as a nation, we have all resolved to fight against the Virus. What I said to myself is that the District Assembly together with the District Health Directorate have distributed some items, but you ask yourself what have you done to support your own Ghana, and for me what have I done to support Shama Constituency?”

“So what I’m doing is to bring these items including about 100 Veronica Buckets which is very important to various vantage points, as well as disinfectants to the District Health Directorate to be distributed to our people. I have also given the District GHS 5,000 to mobilize in terms of fuel and other logistics to reach out to all communities with the materials.”

The MP for Shama also outlined his contributions to enhancing education on social distancing protocols.

“One of the key things we need to do in addition to this is to push on with the education on how to observe all the protocols we have put in place in terms of fighting COVID-19. My Radio Station in Shama has also given the health Directorate and the Assembly five hours per week to educate people on the protocols. Let’s keep the distance we are all supposed to observe.”

The Shama District Director of Health, Osei Assibey who received the logistics told Citi News the MPs presentation has come at the right time to reduce the pressure on health facilities.

“This is a great relief to the Directorate and the district as a whole. Since the COVID-19 broke out, we have had to seek for some assistance from individuals and companies and have received some supports but this has been the greatest so far in terms of disinfectants. The health facilities are currently under pressure since people are getting sick and you don’t know who has the Virus. These are mainly hand washing support which would help us a lot but we are looking forward to some support in PPEs since we have received a little from the region and still expecting more.”

The DCE for Shama, Joseph Amoah on his part told Citi News the assembly is supporting the campaign with decongestion of various markets in the districts to promote social distancing.