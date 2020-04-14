The Takoradi Technical University (TTU) has donated 10,000 pieces of face masks to support the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus. The masks were designed by the Fashion Department of the university.

This comes two days after the Western Region became the ninth region to record a COVID-19 case in Ghana.

Vice-Chancellor of TTU, Prof. John Frank Eshun presented the face masks Ghana Health Service, traders, media, as well as other institutions through the Western Regional Coordinating Council.

“It is to help protect life against the threat of COVID-19. This was made possible by the Fashion Department of TTU who deserves a lot of commendation and encouragement. They ensured all the quality control measures in manufacturing these masks. I therefore urge whoever will receive these masks to endeavour to wear it as well as ensure the needed social distancing protocols to help save lives. We have the skill and equipment ready to assist any group that wants to learn or help us to produce more,” he said.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah who received the masks on behalf of the various institutions commended the Takoradi Technical University for rising up to its expectations as higher-level academia in helping to solve societal problems.

The Minister said the regions’ confirmation of a COVID-19 case demands new attitudes. He further advised residents to observe the social distancing protocol to avert the spread of the virus.

“For the first time, the COVID-19 disease which until recently was in China has finally been recorded in the Western Region. The surprising thing is that the infected person did not show any symptoms which even makes it scarier. This is why you should wash your hands regularly with soap, and ensure social distancing. This is why it is worth commending TTU for providing these masks for our use to help protect the nose and mouth which are the entry points for the virus. Everybody must use the mask to help the region go back to a zero case after the patient is treated.“

The GJA Chairman for the Western Region, Moses Dotse Aklobeto, on his part, said COVID-19 has provided the opportunity for technical universities to exhibit innovations that would help the country recover fast, therefore commended the TTU for helping to protect its members in their line of duties with the mask.

He further urged media owners to go beyond handouts and invest in the safety of their journalists.

The Takoradi Technical University also inaugurated a COVID-19 taskforce, made up of staff to work with the Regional Coordinating Council on its strategy against COVID-19.