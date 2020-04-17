Hundreds have been rendered homeless in Aworowa in the Techiman North District of the Bono East Region following a rainstorm that destroyed houses in the community last night.

The rainstorm destroyed 78 houses and other properties and residents are calling for support.

Charles Amponsah, the Assembly Member for Aworowa said: “We have over a thousand people homeless now so I am appealing to the government and non-governmental organisations to come to the aid of my people.”

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator for Techiman North District, Samuel Agyei Effah, told Citi News that the community has gotten some support despite some lags because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“[We have been] assisted by the District Chief Executives and the Member of Parliament. We were given 45 packets of roofing sheets and 90 bags of cement and four boxes of nails.”

“There are some goods on the way coming to the region and we are going to have our share,” he also assured.