The Trades Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana has cancelled the 2020 edition of the May Day celebration due to COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s International Workers’ Day of Solidarity (May Day) was scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2020, but the TUC has called off the event in compliance with the ban on public gatherings and restriction of movements in the country.

”On behalf of the Organized Labour’s National May Day Planning Committee, I regret to inform all workers and the general public that all 2020 May Day activities have been cancelled in compliance with the restriction of movement of persons and ban on public gathering nationwide directive,” Secretary-General of TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah noted in a statement.

“We urge all workers to stay at home on May Day and continue to comply with all the relevant safety protocols in the fight against Coronavirus. We hope to resume the celebration of May Day in 2021,” the statement added.

TUC in the statement also extended its warm wishes to all essential and other frontline workers and urged them to continue with their quest to combat the disease.

“The Organised Labour May Day Planning Committee wishes to take this opportunity to congratulate all health workers, utility workers, security agencies and other essential service providers for their invaluable service to the nation in these difficult times.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo placed a ban on all public gatherings, conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, religious activities, political rallies and all other related events as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Areas such as the Greater Accra Metropolitan including Tema and Kasoa as well as the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan are currently under a partial lockdown.

Ghana has recorded 636 cases with eight deaths and 17 recoveries with 10 out of the 16 regions recording cases.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra – 509

Ashanti – 53

Eastern – 41

Northern – 10

Volta – 9

Upper West – 7

Upper East – 4

North East – 1

Western – 1

Central – 1