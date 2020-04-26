The Student Union of Poase-New Takoradi has donated of PPEs and disinfectants worth over GHS 5,000 to the fishing community in the Western Region.

A lead member of the Poase-New Takoradi Student Union, Joana Agyei Brimah, who led the presentation to the community told Citi News it is their widow’s mite to support the fight against the COVID-19 though they are still in school with little resources.

“We are the students’ body of the community and we have been embarking on some projects to support our community from time to time. So with the upsurge of COVID-19, we agreed to make some donations. All our projects have been funded internally by member donations. So we contributed to donate these items which include 20 Veronica Buckets, 10 gallons of liquid soaps, bags of tissues, 300 nose masks and then 170 pieces of hand sanitizers to support our community and also create the awareness to save ourselves from getting infected. This is one way we can support the community we all came from.“

The Assembly Member for Lower New Takoradi, Gilbert Siaw Afriyie, expressed appreciation to the Students Union for the gesture.

“For students from this community to think of something like this for the community, it is well appreciated. We pray to God to bless their individual endeavours. We have already given some items to the community but at the seashore where they trade is a problem when it comes to social distancing. So starting from tomorrow, Monday, the nose masks made available by the Students Union would be distributed for everybody to wear.“

The Poase-New Takoradi Students Union has also promised the community extra PPE and disinfectants being mobilized.