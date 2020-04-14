The Volta River Authority (VRA) has cautioned the general public to be wary of fraudulent persons seeking to recruit on behalf of the Authority.

It has come to the attention of the management of VRA that an unscrupulous person posing as the Head of Laboratory Unit at the VRA Hospital at Akosombo is issuing fake letters to unsuspecting potential employment seekers, purporting to be appointing them into roles at the VRA Hospitals.

The VRA in a statement, however, indicated that it had not “requested any such person to undertake any recruitment exercise.”

It said this individual is defrauding “unsuspecting job seekers and the general public by this act.”

“The VRA has a recruitment process and at no stage in the process is the payment of any sort required from the candidate. We, therefore, caution the public to be wary of information from such fraudulent persons and further advise that under no circumstance should they part with money for appointment into VRA because that is not part of our recruitment process. When in doubt, kindly contact us at [email protected] for verification.

“VRA wishes to assure all that the Authority is an equal opportunity employer committed to a fair recruitment process. Job seekers and the general public must, therefore, disregard the activities of such fraudulent persons at any point in time,” the statement added.

We are not recruiting staff for newly created offices – NIA

The National Identification Authority (NIA) recently also denied commencing a recruitment exercise in some parts of the country.

Some messages circulating on various social media platforms, particularly Whatsapp had suggested that the NIA was undertaking staff recruitment for its newly created offices.

The NIA in a statement however clarified that it had neither commenced a recruitment process nor created new offices for the exercise.