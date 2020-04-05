The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama has warned of an imminent closure of markets where vendors fail to comply with social distancing directives.

According to her, the need to enforce all relevant protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19 will be paramount in all dealings with the market vendors in the wake of the pandemic.

Speaking to Citi News, Hajia Alima Mahama said, “There are a bit of complications. Sometimes you see that they are not really practising the social distancing but it’s just about sensitizing them and hoping that they’ll comply. They complied in the initial days. It’s getting a bit more difficult now. On the other hand too if we find it getting crowded in some areas, we will close those the markets. We may close a few so that we guide them through and if they comply, then we can them let come back.”

She, however, commended the vendors who have complied with all directives so far.

“So we are telling them that they should practice these directives given. If you don’t, we may have to close the markets for a day or two so that they know we are serious and need to comply. But let me add that the market leaders are very cooperative and we get along with them. And sometimes they are also in line with us that if the directions given are not complied with, then the market should be closed for a day or two,” she noted.

MCE orders closure of Dome market

The Ga East Municipal Chief Executive, Janet Tulasi Mensah has ordered for the closure of the Dome Market over the failure of traders to adhere to the lockdown arrangements.

She said the market should be closed from Saturday, April 4 to Monday, April 6, 2020.

It will be reopened on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

According to the MCE, the closure is part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in line with the national directives.