Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly called COKA, former Afigya Kwabre South Constituency Chairman representing the NPP, has rallied party members in Ejisu, urging them to remain vigilant until Lawyer Kwabena Boateng clinches victory in the upcoming by-election.

Addressing supporters after a unity walk in Ejisu, Chairman Odeneho emphasized the importance of unity and active campaigning to ensure a resounding victory for their candidate. He stressed the necessity of door-to-door campaigns to effectively communicate the party’s message to every electorate in the area.

“With Tuesday’s by-election looming, it’s imperative that we unite and campaign tirelessly to secure victory for Lawyer Boateng,” he declared.

Highlighting the significance of the by-election in parliamentary affairs, Chairman Odeneho called on all party members to pool resources and effort towards ensuring an NPP triumph.

However, he cautioned against inflammatory rhetoric that could potentially harm the party’s chances in the election.

The by-election was triggered by the untimely passing of the NPP Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah, who also served as Deputy Finance Minister.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital