Citi TV and Citi FM are all set to host this year’s Mother’s Dinner today, May 12, in a grand celebration of mothers.

The dinner marks a significant highlight in the lineup of activities for ‘Family Month,’ observed throughout May.

Coinciding with Mother’s Day, the event promises an elegant evening filled with fine dining and entertainment, all in honour of the extraordinary mothers and their invaluable contributions to families and society.

The Alisa Hotel Pavilion, located in North Ridge, will serve as the perfect backdrop for an evening that promises to be unforgettable.

The event is set to begin at 4 pm, offering guests the opportunity to soak in the golden hues of the sunset while relishing a menu crafted especially for the occasion.

Guests are assured a seat at this exclusive event, which will feature a lavish meal, live music from the Nkyimkyim Band, and a variety of activities aimed at pampering and showing appreciation for mothers.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital