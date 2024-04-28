In a significant move towards promoting mental health well-being, the Mental Health Authority of Ghana, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and various stakeholders, has designated May as “Purple Month,” dedicated to mental health awareness.

This initiative places Ghana in line with other countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, which also observe May for similar purposes.

Prof. Pinaman Appau, CEO of the Mental Health Authority, emphasized the need for extended awareness beyond the traditional World Mental Health Day observed on October 10th. “A single day is not enough to address the complex issues surrounding mental health. By expanding our focus to the entire month, we can make a more substantial impact,” said Prof. Appau.

Previously, Ghana faced challenges with October’s overlapping observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which diluted the focus on mental health issues. The shift to May is strategic, avoiding conflicts and maximizing the impact of the awareness campaign.

Ghana’s Purple Month is inspired by Mental Health America’s initiative started in 1949. Prof. Appau noted, “We are adopting a model that has shown great success in other nations. Our goal is to boost mental health awareness, combat stigma, and celebrate recovery, making a genuine difference in the lives of Ghanaians.”

Why Purple?

Purple has been the emblematic colour of the Mental Health Authority since its inception. It symbolizes a blend of the calming stability of blue with the vibrant energy of red. This colour choice reflects the Authority’s commitment to providing hope and support to those affected by mental health conditions. “Purple stands for dignity, peace, and independence, all of which are critical in the context of mental health,” Prof. Appau explained.

The Significance of Purple Month

Mental health awareness is crucial for the holistic well-being of individuals across various dimensions of life. Unfortunately, stigma and lack of understanding often prevent people from seeking necessary help, leaving them isolated and reducing their life quality and productivity.

Purple Month seeks to change that by advancing mental health treatment and behavioural health education. “We aim to foster dialogue, encourage proactive approaches to mental health, and ensure early intervention,” stated Prof. Appau.

This year’s theme is: “Movement: Moving for Our Mental Health.” According to Prof Appau, the campaign aims to increase awareness about the significance of mental health and the beneficial impact of physical activity on psychological well-being.

Dr. Pinaman Appau explained further that more than 2.3 million Ghanaians experience mental health disorders, and this makes awareness, education, and support for mental health advocacy important now, than ever.

“In keeping with the Authority’s mission to raise awareness among the general public, elevate the voices of mental health service users and caregivers, and fight for the rights and needs of individuals impacted, this month-long campaign also exhorts people to include movement in their daily lives as a means of promoting mental wellness.” She added.

During Purple Month, the Mental Health Authority focuses on several key outcomes:

Enhanced Understanding of Mental Health Symptoms: Diagnosis of mental health conditions provides validation and facilitates access to appropriate treatments and coping mechanisms. Open discussions during Purple Month enable individuals to comprehend their experiences and seek support effectively. Diminished Stigma Surrounding Mental Health: Purple Month endeavours to bridge gaps in understanding and combat the enduring stigma surrounding mental illness. Through education and awareness-raising activities, communities can shift their perceptions of mental health, fostering greater acceptance and support for individuals facing mental health challenges. Enhanced Mental Health Knowledge: Educating caregivers, employers, parents, and the broader community about the impact of mental health on daily life is crucial for fostering supportive environments. By prioritizing mental health care, communities can empower individuals to thrive and lead fulfilling lives. Promotion of Mental Well-being: Purple Month highlights the distinction between mental health and mental illness, promoting mental well-being as a proactive approach to emotional health and cognitive agility. By reducing stigma and embracing

A Call to Action

The Mental Health Authority invites everyone to engage in Purple Month activities, which include media campaigns, local events, and educational programs. These initiatives are designed to enhance community support for mental health and encourage individuals to seek help and celebrate recovery.

As Purple Month unfolds, it becomes more than just an observance; it’s a vital movement toward improving mental health understanding, reducing stigma, and empowering individuals to lead more fulfilled lives.

Prof. Appau’s message is clear: “Let’s embrace Purple Month as our chance to foster a supportive environment where mental well-being is prioritized, and every individual has the opportunity to thrive.”

Prof. Appau said the activities will include school, corporate, and community outreach programs, educational workshops, and traditional and social media campaigns designed to inform and involve the public in mental health discourses.

She further implores Ghanaians to add a touch of purple this month in their various places of work and gatherings, wear ‘purple month’ or mental health-related T-shirts, disseminate mental health-related information on their social media handles, and share their journey of movement and wellness on social media using the hashtags #MoveForMentalHealthGH and #PurpleMonth.

Dr. Appau called on citizens to “inspire each other with our commitment to mental wellness.”