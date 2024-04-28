Nubia Adjei and Harry Stacey are poised to showcase their skills at the upcoming 16th Africa Aquatics Swimming and Open Water Championships in Luanda, Angola as they have been selected to represent Team Ghana.

The competition is scheduled to be from April 30th to May 5th, the event will witness the duo aiming to surpass their personal bests and contend for honours.

Nubia Adjei, a national record holder in the 100m Women’s Backstroke and a participant in the 13th African Games, will compete in her signature event along with the 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle.

Meanwhile, emerging talent Harry Stacey seeks to leave his mark in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, and 50m butterfly events after chalking impressive times at the ended 13th African Games.

Ghana clinched a gold medal in the previous edition in Tunisia, courtesy of the remarkable performance by Abeku Jackson. However, the 24-year-old won’t be partaking in the forthcoming championship as he directs his focus towards qualifying for the Olympic Games in Paris.