Abeiku Jackson from Ghana faced disappointment in the Men’s 50M Freestyle Heats, finishing in 10th place with a time of 23.59 seconds, dashing hopes for another swimming medal.

In contrast, Harry Stacy secured a place in the finals of the Men’s 50M Freestyle Heats with an impressive time of 23.17 seconds. He is set to compete today at 5:03 PM at the Aquatic Complex in Borteyman.

Stacy will be aiming for a podium finish as he competes in the final at 5:00 PM, hoping to clinch a medal at the 13th African Games.