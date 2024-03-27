The Minority Caucus in Parliament has indicated that it will reveal further details regarding mismanagement in the organization and execution of the 13th African Games.

In a press briefing held on Tuesday, the Caucus unveiled that despite Parliament’s approval of $195 million for infrastructure enhancements linked to the games, the government’s mismanagement led to a total expenditure of $250 million by the conclusion of the Games.

Kobena Mensah Woyome, the Ranking Member on the Youth and Sports Committee of Parliament, underscored the importance of closely scrutinizing the expenditure.

“We must also take note that Parliament approved an amount of $195 million for infrastructure development for the Games. We shall, in our next interaction with you, give further detail on the utilization of these amounts.

“In the coming days, we shall give Ghanaians a much more detailed account of the rot in the preparation and the hosting of the 13th African Games. The rot associated with the just-ended games is too much for one press conference.”

