Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afeyo Markin, has announced that the government is taking significant steps to broaden access to quality education by establishing new universities.

These institutions, located in Mampong, Akrodie, Bunso, and Kintampo, aim to enhance teacher education and the overall quality of tertiary education in Ghana.

Speaking during an event at Bradford University, he said, “Our government is working hard to expand access to higher education through the establishment of new universities and the improvement of funding arrangements for students. Specifically, new universities are being established in Mampong, Akrodie, Bunso, and Kintampo. These institutions are part of a broader strategy to enhance the quality of teacher education and overall tertiary education in Ghana.”

He said the government is also revising funding arrangements for students, with a particular focus on the Student Loan Trust Fund’s “No Guarantor” policy.

The policy, he reiterated is designed to remove financial barriers for students, allowing those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue higher education without the need for a guarantor.

He said, “Additionally, the government is making significant strides in supporting students financially through the “No Guarantor” policy under the Student Loan Trust Fund. This initiative is aimed at breaking down financial barriers for students seeking higher education by eliminating the requirement for a guarantor.

“This policy allows students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue their educational aspirations without undue financial burdens, signifying a substantial increase in the numbers of students seeking tertiary education.”

Afenyo stated that these educational initiatives are part of the government’s strategy to achieve a 40% Gross Tertiary Enrollment Ratio by 2030 and to adjust the science-to-humanities ratio to 60:40, in line with the Education Strategic Plan 2018-2030.

“These efforts are aligned with the government’s goals to achieve a 40% Gross Tertiary Enrollment Ratio by 2030 and to adjust the science to humanities ratio to 60:40, as outlined in the Education Strategic Plan 2018-2030.

“The establishment of the new universities and the implementation of supportive financial mechanisms for students underscore the government’s commitment to enhancing the quality, accessibility, and relevance of tertiary education in Ghana.”

The MP emphasized the government’s commitment to nurturing a generation ready to contribute to Ghana’s economic and social progress, addressing challenges in access, equity, and quality, and preparing graduates for the global job market.

“Our goal is to nurture a generation equipped for Ghana’s economic and social advancement. Recognizing challenges in access, equity, and quality, we’ve embarked on initiatives to elevate our tertiary education system. This includes upgrading teacher education, embracing international partnerships, and preparing our graduates for the global job market.”

