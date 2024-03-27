The Majority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has credited Ghana’s resilience and stability in the face of global challenges to the foresight of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

During a University of Bradford event, the MP remarked on the global economic challenges, stating, “Ghana stands as a beacon of resilience.”

“It is important to stress that in the aftermath of the global pandemic, many nations across the world have grappled with the devastating effects of economic collapse. This dire situation has precipitated a wave of instability, insecurity, protests, and an array of troubles fueled by unemployment and the harsh economic consequences that have taken a toll on the populace.

“Yet, amidst this global turmoil, Ghana stands as a beacon of resilience and stability, spared from the chaos that has engulfed many. This remarkable feat can be attributed to the visionary leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government and the support of our resilient citizens.”

He highlighted that President Akufo-Addo’s administration has enacted key policies and initiatives that have mitigated the pandemic’s effects.

The Majority Leader noted that the government’s prompt action on social and economic relief measures played a crucial role in stabilizing the economy.

“Despite navigating through the devastating economic storm that crippled the national economy, affecting countless businesses, families, and individuals, Ghana’s ship of state has not only weathered the storm but has also emerged stronger. Under President Akufo-Addo’s stewardship, Ghana has implemented strategic policies and measures that cushioned the blow of the pandemic’s impact, fostering economic recovery, and maintaining social cohesion.

“The government’s proactive and innovative approaches, including the swift implementation of social interventions and economic relief programs, have been instrumental in stabilizing the economy and safeguarding the livelihoods of Ghanaians.”

He further remarked that Ghana has demonstrated to the world the art of overcoming economic challenges through sacrifice under the President’s guidance.

“Under President Nana Akufo-Addo’s stewardship, we’ve shown the world what it means to navigate through economic storms with sacrifice, courage and unwavering determination. Leadership is the compass that guides us toward sustainable development, ensuring stability and uplifting the lives of our citizens,” he stated.

