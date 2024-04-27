Eric Twum, a member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Communications Team, has stated that Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, did not achieve anything notable during her tenure as Minister of Education.

He told Selorm Adonoo on The Big Issue on Citi FM and Citi TV that because Prof Opoku-Agyemang has not achieved anything in political leadership, the NDC often don’t like it when she is subjected to interrogation.

Eric Twum argued that a comparative analysis of her tenure at the Ministry of Education and what it has become will reveal positive strides that the major stakeholders can attest to.

“Given the political platform, she has been a Minister of Education before and has also been chosen as a running mate before, so there is a lot to interrogate but the challenge I have with the NDC is that it is almost as if she is supposed to be absolved from and taken out of any kind of interrogation.

“You saw her stewardship as a Minister of Education and what is it that she can point out as her record? If you do a comparative analysis of education under her watch and now, the stakeholders will attest to a different educational system as stakeholders.”

