Dormaahene, Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II has described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as a respectful and intelligent man.

His comments came during the phase 2 of the campaign tour of the Vice President in the Bono Region.

The campaign tour introduced the novelty of busing his entourage and campaign team, which has been heavily praised by all and sundry.

Throughout his campaign tour, he has carved a niche of meeting with religious leaders in the region he visits to seek prayers, guidance, and advice before beginning the campaign tour.

He also met with the Bono Regional House of Chiefs to seek their advice and sell his campaign message to them.

In his meeting with the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, the chiefs and the people warmly welcomed him with beaming smiles and cheers.

Dr. Bawumia explained his vision and policies he has for Ghanaians when he gets the nod to become the president of the country. He affirmed and explained his flat rate tax policy and how he intends to make businesses successful and flourish

Addressing the people, Dormaahene, Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, who is the president of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, thanked the Vice President and could not hide his admiration for him.

“Dr. Bawumia, you are respectful, intelligent, and more striking is the fact that your utterances are devoid of insults and are decent” Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II remarked.

He further pleaded with the Vice President, Dr Bawumia, to expedite the completion of stalled projects in the region and fulfill promises made to them that made the budget for this year.

Dr Bawumia thanked the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, sought their support for him come December polls, and assured them of his commitment towards the development of this country.